The surviving members of Nirvana reunited on Saturday night at the Art Of Elysium Gala in Los Angeles. The performance featured Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear playing a five-song set. The last time the three of them played together was in 2018.

They were joined by some special guest vocalists in Kurt Cobain’s place: St. Vincent sang “Lithium,” Beck did “in Bloom,” and Grohl’s daughter Violet did “Heart-Shaped Box.” They also performed “Been A Son” and their cover of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World.” St. Vincent and Beck remained in the backing band for the whole show.

Watch below.

SETLIST:

“Lithium”

“In Bloom”

“Been A Son”

“Heart-Shaped Box”

“The Man Who Sold The World” (David Bowie Cover)