Watch Nirvana Members Reunite, Joined By Beck & St. Vincent In Los Angeles

CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DG

The surviving members of Nirvana reunited on Saturday night at the Art Of Elysium Gala in Los Angeles. The performance featured Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear playing a five-song set. The last time the three of them played together was in 2018.

They were joined by some special guest vocalists in Kurt Cobain’s place: St. Vincent sang “Lithium,” Beck did “in Bloom,” and Grohl’s daughter Violet did “Heart-Shaped Box.” They also performed “Been A Son” and their cover of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World.” St. Vincent and Beck remained in the backing band for the whole show.

Watch below.

SETLIST:
“Lithium”
“In Bloom”
“Been A Son”
“Heart-Shaped Box”
“The Man Who Sold The World” (David Bowie Cover)

