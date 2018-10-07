Foo Fighters held their second annual Cal Jam music festival last night at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Region Park. In addition to the billed lineup — which includes Iggy Pop with his Post Pop Depression band, Tenacious D, Garbage, and METZ — the members of Nirvana reunited for a surprise set with Joan Jett and Deer Tick’s John McCauley filling in for the late Kurt Cobain.

The surviving Nirvana members previously played with Joan Jett at their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2014. After that event, they played with McCauley and Jett at a secret show in Brooklyn. Last month, they reunited at a Foo Fighters show.

Last night, they performed “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “In Bloom,” “All Apologies,“ “Breed,” “Scentless Apprentice,” and “Serve the Servants.” The Distillers’ Brody Dalle played bass for “All Apologies.” Watch last night’s performance below.

