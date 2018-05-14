Last year, Foo Fighters hosted the first-ever Cal Jam festival at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA, and it’s returning for its second year in October.

Naturally, Foo Fighters will headline the fest yet again. The rest of the lineup includes Iggy Pop (who will perform with the Post Pop Depression band that includes Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Dean Fertita, and Troy Van Leeuwen and Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders), Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet, Silversun Pickups, Manchester Orchestra, the Front Bottoms, Black Mountain, Deer Tick, and more.

There will also be a Friday Night Party with Billy Idol, Bridget Everett, Mexrrissey, and more artists to be announced.

The festival will take place on Saturday, 10/6 (with the Idol show the night before on 10/5). Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (5/17) at 10AM PST. More info is available here.