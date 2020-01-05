Watch Stephen Malkmus & Bob Nastanovich Cover David Berman Songs At Birthday Tribute Show

Yesterday would have been David Berman’s 53rd birthday and a number of different tribute shows took place around the US in his honor.

In Portland, Pavement members Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich — both were also occasionally in Silver Jews — performed a handful of tracks on a bill that also include William Tyler, the Spinanes’ Rebecca Gates, Clay Cole, and many more. Malkmus and Nastanovich closed out their set with “Trains Across The Sea,” and Tyler and Gates performed “Snow Falling In Manhattan” together.

Trains Across the Sea performed on David Berman's birthday by @dronecoma and @BNastanovich at @bunkbar at the benefit organized by @chickfactorzine pic.twitter.com/Huv57F1Pys — Lance Bangs (@lancebangs) January 5, 2020

In Philadelphia, Speedy Ortiz organized a show that featured Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan, Slaughter Beach, Dog’s Jake Ewald, Radiator Hospital’s Cynthia Schemmer, and more singing Berman’s songs. Here’s Philly musician Dominic Angellela covering Silver Jews’ “Smith & Jones Forever” with Speedy Ortiz as the backing band:

And in New York City, a tribute show took place at Union Pool that included Steve West, Matt Hunter, Craig Finn, and Patrick Stickles. Here’s a video of Finn doing “Dallas” and Stickles doing “People” via Brooklyn Vegan:

In addition to all the tribute shows, Berman’s favorite football team, the Tennessee Titans, played a game last night against the Patriots and won. Berman was honored on their scoreboard last year.