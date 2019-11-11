Tennessee Titans Honor David Berman With Scoreboard Message

David Berman moved to Nashville in 1999, the same year the Houston Oilers relocated there and became the Tennessee Titans. Berman, the late, great Silver Jews and Purple Mountains frontman, was a big football fan who referenced the sport in songs like “Tennessee” and “All My Happiness Is Gone” as well as his poetry and interviews. The Titans were his favorite team, and in the wake of Berman’s death this past summer, they honored him at Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Pitchfork points out, Drag City, Berman’s longtime label home, shared photo evidence of the tribute on Instagram. At one point during the game, the scoreboard read, “Nashville (and the world) will always love David Berman! 1967-2019.” The Titans’ logo accompanied the message. In the caption, Drag City’s staff wrote that their hearts were “soaring” upon seeing the tribute.

Check out the photo below.