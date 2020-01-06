Hamerkop – “The Splendour That Was Rome”

“We Can Wing” was our introduction to Hamerkop — the Baltimore-based duo of Annabel Alpers (Bachelorette) and Adam Cooke — and the lead single from the band’s forthcoming Drag City debut album Remote. Upon its release in November I called it “a blinding shimmer of a song.” On Hamerkop’s new single out today, the duo shows how versatile their approach can be even as they maintain a firm grasp on their aesthetic.

The new one, “The Splendour That Was Rome,” exists in the same bleary, fantastical universe. But in contrast to its predecessor’s motorik vibes, this one is a measured thump that recedes into shapeless float and then comes pounding back. There’s a bit of kaleidoscopic Person Pitch-era Panda Bear in it, but also maybe something like Wye Oak’s stately indie experiments? Whatever it sounds like, I enjoy it.

Listen below.

<a href="http://hamerkop.bandcamp.com/album/remote" target="_blank">Remote by Hamerkop</a>

Remote is out 2/7 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.