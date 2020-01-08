Disq – “Daily Routine” Video

Under the name Disq, childhood friends Isaac deBroux-Slone and Raina Bock have emerged out of Madison in recent years as one of the most promising acts operating in the indie-rock sphere, purveyors of guitar songs punchy, catchy, and smart enough to transcend trends. We named them a Band To Watch last year just before hosting them at our SXSW party. Before that, they caught our attention with their contribution to Saddle Creek’s Document series, and it seems the label took as much of a liking to them as we did because today Disq are announcing their debut album for the Omaha indie mainstay.

Collector is preceded today by a video for opening track “Daily Routine.” It’s a hard-hitting multi-part pop-rock suite that reminds me of the end of Abbey Road given the Car Seat Headrest treatment. “I love my daily routine/ Spend my hours on computer screen,” deBroux-Slone sings. “I lay around for a while/ Get feeling like I’m supposed to be.” In the Coool-directed video, Disq’s lineup (now expanded to five members) suffers the toll of our mundane, tech-medicated existence.

Some more context from deBroux-Slone:

“Daily Routine” is a song about an intense personal struggle. In dark times, life can feel like a cycle that I’m trapped in — repeating over and over with no means of escape. It’s easy to fall into a void, thinking that everybody else has it all figured out, while losing sight of the fact that many others feel exactly the same way. The tongue-in-cheek lyrics are a coping mechanism for me as sometimes being able to laugh at my own situation is the only thing that can make me feel better. Sonically the song ended up a loose template for the sound of many other songs on the album; expressing feelings simply through loud guitars.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Daily Routine”

02 “Konichiwa Internet”

03 “I’m Really Trying”

04 “D19″

05 “Loneliness”

06 “Fun Song 4″

07 “Gentle”

08 “Trash”

09 “I Wanna Die”

10 “Drum In”

TOUR DATES:

01/14 – London, UK @ The Lexington (Five Day Forecast)

01/15 – London, UK @ The Old Blue Last *

03/16-22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/03 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas ^

04/06 – Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House ^

04/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake ^

04/09 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^

04/10 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade ^

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^

04/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

04/14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

04/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

04/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

04/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ~

04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ~

04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord ~

04/24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza ~

04/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ~

04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

05/01 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

* w/ The Districts

^ w/ Pom Pom Squad

~ w/ Girl Friday

Collector is out 3/6 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.