Bonnaroo 2020 Lineup

We’re almost a week into the new year, which means we’re getting into the zone where we’re going to start seeing more and more of 2020’s festival lineups revealed. Just last week, Coachella unveiled theirs; BottleRock’s appeared yesterday. And now we have Bonnaroo’s as well.

This year’s array of headliners is pretty interesting, mixing some tried-and-true festival (and Bonnaroo-friendly) names like Tame Impala with acts like Tool and Lizzo and Miley Cyrus. There are some other big names too, like Run The Jewels and Vampire Weekend and the 1975, that you could imagine having big sets this year. Check out the full lineup below.

THURSDAY, 6/11

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

Ezra Collective

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Kursa

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

MIZE

Scarypoolparty

S.P.O.C.K.

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

The Regrettes

Too Many Zooz

Zía

FRIDAY, 6/12

Tool

Miley Cyrus

Bassnectar

The 1975

Run The Jewels

Glass Animals

Young The Giant

Megan Thee Stallion

Tipper

Brittany Howard

Primus

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

Ganja White Night

Lennon Stella

The Band Camino

Wallows

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns 40

Ekali

Svdden Death

Still Woozy

Tones And I

Marc Rebillet

Yola

Lucii

ATLiens

Detox Unit

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Resistance Revival Chorus

Phutureprimitive

Luzcid

Altın Gün

PLS&TY

Mdou Moctar

Dynohunter

SATURDAY, 6/13

Lizzo

Flume

Oysterhead

Tenacious D

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

DaBaby

Seven Lions

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH

Kevin Gates

Nelly Performing Country Grammar

TroyBoi

Dermot Kennedy

Subtronics

Denzel Curry

J.I.D.

Mandolin Orange

The Growlers

Billy Strings

Mt. Joy

Yaeji

Moody Good

EOB

The Marcus King Band

Wooli

Surfaces

Slowthai

Dr. Fresch

Hero The Band

Nilüfer Yanya

Jupiter & Okwess

William Black

Lick

DJ Mel

SUNDAY, 6/14

Tame Impala

Lana Del Rey

Vampire Weekend

Leon Bridges

Young Thug

Grace Potter

Flogging Molly

REZZ

Boombox Cartel

Greensky Bluegrass

The Struts

CAAMP

Oliver Tree

PEEKABOO

Morgan Wallen

LSDREAM

Pinegrove

Cuco

Saint Jhn

Orville Peck

Femi Kuti & Positive Force

Colony House

Bonnie X Clyde

Bill Frisell: Harmony Featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts, & Bergman

Elderbrook

Makaya McCraven

Bonnaroo goes down 6/11-6/14 this year. Tickets are onsale Thursday 1/9 at 12PM ET. You can purchase them at Bonnaroo’s official website.