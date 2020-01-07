Bonnaroo 2020 Lineup

We’re almost a week into the new year, which means we’re getting into the zone where we’re going to start seeing more and more of 2020’s festival lineups revealed. Just last week, Coachella unveiled theirs; BottleRock’s appeared yesterday. And now we have Bonnaroo’s as well.
This year’s array of headliners is pretty interesting, mixing some tried-and-true festival (and Bonnaroo-friendly) names like Tame Impala with acts like Tool and Lizzo and Miley Cyrus. There are some other big names too, like Run The Jewels and Vampire Weekend and the 1975, that you could imagine having big sets this year. Check out the full lineup below.
THURSDAY, 6/11
99 Neighbors
Andy Frasco
Big Something
Briston Maroney
Dabin
Devon Gilfillian
Ezra Collective
The Funk Hunters
HE$H
Kursa
Larkin Poe
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
MIZE
Scarypoolparty
S.P.O.C.K.
Sweet Crude
Taska Black
The Regrettes
Too Many Zooz
Zía
FRIDAY, 6/12
Tool
Miley Cyrus
Bassnectar
The 1975
Run The Jewels
Glass Animals
Young The Giant
Megan Thee Stallion
Tipper
Brittany Howard
Primus
Dashboard Confessional
Big Wild
Ganja White Night
Lennon Stella
The Band Camino
Wallows
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns 40
Ekali
Svdden Death
Still Woozy
Tones And I
Marc Rebillet
Yola
Lucii
ATLiens
Detox Unit
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Resistance Revival Chorus
Phutureprimitive
Luzcid
Altın Gün
PLS&TY
Mdou Moctar
Dynohunter
SATURDAY, 6/13
Lizzo
Flume
Oysterhead
Tenacious D
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
DaBaby
Seven Lions
Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH
Kevin Gates
Nelly Performing Country Grammar
TroyBoi
Dermot Kennedy
Subtronics
Denzel Curry
J.I.D.
Mandolin Orange
The Growlers
Billy Strings
Mt. Joy
Yaeji
Moody Good
EOB
The Marcus King Band
Wooli
Surfaces
Slowthai
Dr. Fresch
Hero The Band
Nilüfer Yanya
Jupiter & Okwess
William Black
Lick
DJ Mel
SUNDAY, 6/14
Tame Impala
Lana Del Rey
Vampire Weekend
Leon Bridges
Young Thug
Grace Potter
Flogging Molly
REZZ
Boombox Cartel
Greensky Bluegrass
The Struts
CAAMP
Oliver Tree
PEEKABOO
Morgan Wallen
LSDREAM
Pinegrove
Cuco
Saint Jhn
Orville Peck
Femi Kuti & Positive Force
Colony House
Bonnie X Clyde
Bill Frisell: Harmony Featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts, & Bergman
Elderbrook
Makaya McCraven
Bonnaroo goes down 6/11-6/14 this year. Tickets are onsale Thursday 1/9 at 12PM ET. You can purchase them at Bonnaroo’s official website.