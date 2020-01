The young Atlanta rapper Lil Baby released “Woah” a couple months ago as the second single from his forthcoming new album My Turn, his anticipated follow-up to his 2018 debut Harder Than Ever and Gunna collab mixtape Drip Harder. He popped on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform it last night, surrounded by a crew of dancers and backdropped by some visuals of a skidding car. Watch below.