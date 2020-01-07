Gladie – “A Pace Far Different”

Cayetana leader Augusta Koch started her own project Gladie a couple years ago with an EP, Everyone Is Talking But You, which came out back in 2018. Now that Cayetana is on an indefinite hiatus as of last year, Koch is dedicating herself to Gladie full-time.

Next month, she’s putting out the group’s debut album, Safe Sins, and today she’s sharing its lead single, “A Pace Far Different.” The track gently glides through a series of repeated phrases that find Koch searching for an out: “Will you use my body as a furnace? I dream to be of service,” she sings on one of them.

“This song is about feeling trapped by your own limitations and trying desperately to escape them,” Koch said in a statement. “We tried to capture that sensation with the erratic production of the song, in that it focuses mainly around repetitive loops that are meant to mirror the feeling of spiraling.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pray”

02 “When You Leave The Sun”

03 “A Pace Far Different”

04 “Twenty Twenty”

05 “Even At Your Easel”

06 “Cosmic Joke”

07 “Paper Bags”

08 “Overlooking The Lake”

09 “Parlor”

10 “Choose”

Safe Sins is out 2/28 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.