Wednesday – “November” Video

If you let the first two singles from Wednesday’s new album slip you by in the year-end rush, that’s OK — we all make mistakes — but go and listen to them now and then come back here and check out their new single, “November.” Their upcoming album, I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone, is one of my favorites of this young year so far, and “November” is a good indication of why. It’s pained and understated, all stretched-out atmosphere until the track clicks into sharp focus at the end, Karly Hartzman’s voice bleeding into the background in a truly gorgeous wallow. Listen to it via The Line Of Best Fit below.

TOUR DATES:

01/19 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme (w/ Sinai Vessel, Jes Kramer & Advance Base)

02/15 Nashville, TN @ GK House (w/ Sinai Vessel & Walkhome)

02/16 Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

02/17 Grand Rapids, MI @ Sparrows

02/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Jones Beach

02/22 Harrisonburg VA @ Easy Greasy

I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone is out 2/7 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.