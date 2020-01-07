Sightless Pit – “Kingscorpse”

Sightless Pit is a new group made up of three shining lights of abrasive experimental music: the Body’s Lee Buford, Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker, and Lingua Ignota’s Kristin Hayter, whose great 2019 album, CALIGULA, was admittedly slept on around these parts (though not by you commenters).

Next month, the three of them are releasing their debut album together, Grave Of A Dog, which was recorded in different sessions over the course of two years with each member adding on to what the other members did previously. “Kingscorpse,” the album’s lead single, feels like a synthesis of all of their styles, a dark and oppressively layered track filled with guttural screaming and propulsive bursts. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://sightlesspit.bandcamp.com/album/grave-of-a-dog" target="_blank">Grave of a Dog by Sightless Pit</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kingscorpse”

02 “Immersion Dispersal”

03 “The Ocean Of Mercy”

04 “Violent Rain”

05 “Drunk On Marrow”

06 “Miles Of Chain”

07 “Whom The Devil Long Sought To Strangle”

08 “Love Is Dead, All Love Is Dead”

Grave Of A Dog is out 2/21 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.