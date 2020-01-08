Destroyer – “Cue Synthesizer” Video

At the end of this month, Dan Bejar is releasing a new Destroyer record. It’s called Have We Met, and serves as a followup 2017’s LP, ken. We’ve already previewed two singles from the new album, including October’s lead single “Crimson Tide” and November’s “It Just Doesn’t Happen.” Both tracks were shared with videos, and today’s new Destroyer single is no different.

According to a press release, “Cue Synthesizer” is designated by Bejar as “maybe the most audacious piece of music Destroyer’s laid to tape.” That descriptor couldn’t be more accurate, as this song sees the New Pornographers alum incorporating a darker swath of colors. His new wave leanings pronounce themselves more dramatically, touching on a jaded perspective, and materialize as less dance-ready than the previous single. On-the-nose lyrics like “Cue synthesizer, cue guitar” have a glazing effect, as each instrument seethes between automated drums.

The video depicts parka-clad warehouse workers precariously wrapping random items in plastic. An ill-lit, cinematic vibe suits the lyrical deadpans just right. From the safety of his plastic-wrapped car, Bejar dismally trolls, “The idea of the world is no good.”

Watch the video for “Cue Synthesizer” below.

Have We Met is out 1/31 on Merge. Pre-order it here.