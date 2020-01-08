Wire – “Primed And Ready”

Wire are releasing their seventeenth (!) album in a few weeks, Mind Hive, the follow-up to their 2017 album Silver/Lead. They released its lead single, “Cactused,” a couple months back but the British post-punk veterans have been mum since then. Today, though, they’re releasing another new song from the album, “Primed And Ready,” a moody black cloud filled with pressing questions that sounds exactly like you’d expect a Wire track to sound. Listen to it below.

Mind Hive is out 1/24 via pinkflag. Pre-order it here.