Preview William Tyler’s Score For New A24 Movie First Cow

Much of the Southern guitar virtuoso and producer William Tyler’s music could easily translate to movies. Albums like Modern Country and William Tyler Goes West are full of thoughtful, vibrant instrumentals that turn his music videos into short films in their own right. So it’s only reasonable that Tyler has now composed a film score.

Director Kelly Reichardt’s new film First Cow is based on Jonathan Raymond’s novel The Half Life, summed up like so: “When Cookie Figowitz, the cook for a party of volatile fur trappers trekking through the Oregon Territory in the 1820s, joins up with the refugee Henry Brown, the two begin a wild ride that takes them from the virgin territory of the West all the way to China and back again.” It stars John Magaro, Orion Lee, and Toby Jones and is coming out through the standard-bearing indie studio A24, which has released its trailer today.

On Twitter, Tyler shared the trailer, writing, “Was such an honor to compose for this beautiful film – thank you to @echomagic and a HUGE thank you to Kelly Reichardt for being such a hero and inspiration.” Below, watch the trailer, which includes promising snippets of Tyler’s lush, evocative score.

First Cow hits theaters on 3/6.