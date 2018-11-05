William Tyler – “Fail Safe”

Back in 2016, William Tyler released his virtuosic instrumental LP Modern Country. Since then, the Nashville guitarist played an acoustic Stereogum Session and contributed songs to a Nada Surf covers record as well as a get-out-the-vote compilation for the Swing Left campaign.

The last of those, the gentle “Call Me When I’m Breathing,” will appear on the forthcoming album Tyler is announcing today. It’s called Goes West, a title inspired by Tyler’s own move to California, and it’s out 1/25 via Merge.

Lead single “Fail Safe” is a pastoral folk ballad grounded in Tyler’s rolling fingerpicking. It’s lush and expansive, yet his guitar burrows into a deeper emotional core that feels bittersweet. Listen to it below and check out the Goes West tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Alpine Star”

02 “Fail Safe”

03 “Not in Our Stars”

04 “Call Me When I’m Breathing Again”

05 “Eventual Surrender”

06 “Rebecca”

07 “Venus in Aquarius”

08 “Virginia Is for Loners”

09 “Man in a Hurry”

10 “Our Lady of the Desert”

Goes West is out 1/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.