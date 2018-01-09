Aimee Mann, Charly Bliss Contribute To Nada Surf Covers LP

After scoring a freak hit with the Buzz Bin classic “Popular,” New York indie-rockers Nada Surf built themselves into career artists with a devoted cult following. Arguably the most pivotal album in that arc was Let Go, the 2003 release that saw them aligning with longtime label home Barsuk Records for the first time. That album’s US release date is rapidly approaching its 15th anniversary, and the band is celebrating by assembling their very own charity tribute LP. Standing At The Gates: The Songs Of Nada Surf’s Let Go features the entire tracklist performed by an assortment of friends and associates including Aimee Mann, William Tyler, Rogue Wave, the Long Winters, Holly Miranda, Manchester Orchestra, Victoria Bergsman, and recent Barsuk signees Charly Bliss. Nada Surf are unveiling the project today with Ron Gallo’s cover of “Happy Kid,” which you can hear below.

Tracklist:

01 “Blizzard Of ’77” (Manchester Orchestra)

02 “Happy Kid” (Ron Gallo)

03 “Inside Of Love” (The Texas Gentlemen)

04 “Fruit Fly” (Ed Harcourt)

05 “Blonde On Blonde” (Rogue Wave)

06 “Hi-Speed Soul” (The Long Winters)

07 “Killian’s Red” (Holly Miranda)

08 “The Way You Wear Your Head” (Charly Bliss)

09 “Neither Heaven Nor Space” (William Tyler)

10 “La Pour Ca” (Adia Victoria)

11 “Treading Water” (Eyelids)

12 “Paper Boats” (Aimee Mann)

13 “No Quick Fix” (Victoria Bergsman)

Standing At The Gates: The Songs Of Nada Surf’s Let Go is out digitally 2/2 and physically 3/2. Proceeds benefit the ACLU and The Pablove Foundation.