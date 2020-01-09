Black Lips – “Rumbler”

Black Lips sound revitalized on the singles from their imminent Black Lips Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart, “Odelia” and especially “Gentleman.” But they’re still definitely the same band with the same shtick, out of step with this moment in indie rock but in perfect synchronicity with their own muse.

For further proof, consider today’s new track “Rumbler,” a garage-country howler that skirts the edge of hootin’, hollerin’, harmonica-addled caricature but is a lot of fun if you give yourself over to it. More bands should let themselves be goofy like this. More of them should write choruses this catchy too.

Per Jared Swilley, “This is a song I wrote about a G.I. Joe doll, code-named Rumbler, that I am almost certain is based on my great uncle and war hero Bobby Earl Swilley. The cadence of the song is kind of based on a bear hunting poem that my granddaddy, Bobby Earl’s brother, used to recite to me. This is an ode to my elders.”

Watch director Rebecca Knox’s video for “Rumbler” below.

Black Lips Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart is out 1/24 on Vice/Fire. Pre-order it here.