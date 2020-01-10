Wiley – “Eediyat Skengman 3 (Stormzy Send)”

For the past few days, UK grime overlords Stormzy and Wiley have been going back and forth with each other in an extremely entertaining feud. The issue, which came out of some sort of byzantine grime internal drama, started out when Wiley released the track “Eediyat Skengman” over the weekend. It probably should’ve ended a few days later, when Stormzy released the absolutely devastating “Still Disappointed,” one of the best tracks of its kind in recent memory.

“Still Disappointed” is something, man. Over the beat from Kano’s 2005 grime classic “Mic Check,” Stormzy absolutely went in, elegantly weaving a whole story about Wiley sending his mother to go live in Cyprus because he couldn’t protect her from London street stuff. It’s a masterful soul-snuff, and Stormzy ended it with a challenge and a deadline: “Fuckboi, tell me how you wanna die / 24 hours to reply.” It’s been more than 24 hours, but Stormzy has his reply now.

On the new track “Eediyat Skengman 3 (Stormzy Send),” Wiley jumps onto a nervous, jittery grime beat and attempts to challenge the stuff Stormzy said on “Still Disappointed”: “My mum’s in London, that’s facts / I ain’t gotta go and get her back / Mikey, I don’t smoke crack / You got all this Adidas stuff, but Mike, you make it look crap.” (If you have to claim that you don’t smoke crack on a diss track, you probably already lost.) Wiley also continues his campaign of depicting Stormzy as a pop sellout: “Nobody cares if you got all your songs on the playlist / The music’s shit, we don’t play this / You ran into drill, you can’t face this / I told you ‘suck your mum’ cuz I’m tasteless.” Listen below.

Wiley is the man who basically invented grime, and he’s still good at it. In a normal feud, a song like “Eediyat Skengman 3″ might’ve worked just fine. In response to something as monstrous as “Still Disappointed,” though, it’s just not going to cut it.