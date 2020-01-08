Stormzy – “Still Disappointed” (Wiley Diss)

Stormzy just gave his Wiley beef its “The Story Of Adidon,” or maybe its “Back To Back.” Whatever parallel you want to draw with other recent rap feuds, the point is Wiley may not recover from this one.

To recap this feud so far: Wiley is one of the founding fathers of UK grime. Stormzy is probably the biggest rapper in England right now, a superstar who has crossed over into full-fledged pop music. Stormzy’s recent victory-lap album Heavy Is The Head includes a song called “Wiley Flow,” an homage to Wiley. It apparently didn’t sit well with Wiley because earlier this week he released “Eediyat Skengman (Stormzy Send),” on which he rejected the homage and critiqued Stormzy’s willingness to collaborate with pop stars like Ed Sheeran: “You never cared about grime, you just used it / Worse than Ed with your watered-down music.” This inspired Stormzy’s response track “Disappointed,” which featured lots of humorous nonverbal communication and lines like, “The old man’s got a death wish / Old man, you’ll regret this/ Alright then, challenge accepted.”

Two days later, Wiley has yet to respond, but it hasn’t stopped Stormzy from following up “Disappointed” with “Still Disappointed.” Last time, he mostly blustered about what a huge star he is and how Wiley will regret starting shit with him. This time, he shows rather than tells.

Stormzy begins the song by complaining that Wiley’s initial shot involved some lyrics about Stormzy’s mother. “So why you like to talk about mum so much?” Stormzy asks. After a brief pause, he inquires, “Where’s yours?” He then unspools a narrative about Wiley moving his mother out of the country because he couldn’t protect her. “All the males in your family are weaklings,” Stormzy raps at one point. In the end, he declares, “Yo fuckboi, tell me how you wanna die/ 24 hours to reply.”

All this is set to visuals by go-to grime video director Kaylum Dennis in which Stormzy casually smokes and clasps a coffee cup. It’s an effortlessly swaggering performance from a guy who would obviously be a star even without making Ed Sheeran collaborations. Watch below.

Hopefully Wiley can keep this going because it turns out A-list grime beef is extremely tasty.