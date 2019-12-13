Stream Stormzy’s New Album Heavy Is The Head

UK grime king Stormzy has been building up to his sophomore album, Heavy Is The Head, for a bit now. He put out its lead single, “Vossi Bop,” back in April, and those have been followed by “Crown,” “Wiley Flow,” and “Own It” — featuring guest spots from both Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy — and “Audacity, which features Headie One. The album also features contributions from H.E.R., Yebba, Aitch, and Tiana Major 9.

The album cover depicts Stormzy holding a bulletproof vest with the Union Jack symbol that was designed by Banksy. The rapper originally wore it during a memorable performance at Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, and it was later put on display at a Banksy exhibit/pop-up shop that was known as Gross Domestic Product.

Listen to Heavy Is The Head below.

Heavy Is The Head is out now via #Merky/Atlantic Records UK.