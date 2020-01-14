TOKiMONSTA – “Fried For The Night” (Feat. EARTHGANG)

TOKiMONSTA has announced a new album, Oasis Nocturno, the follow-up to 2017’s Lune Rouge, which got the Los Angeles-based producer a Best Dance/Electronic Album nomination at the Grammys. Today, she’s sharing a new song from it, “Fried For The Night,” which will appear on the album alongside “Love That Never,” which came out last month. This new one features the Atlanta duo EARTHGANG, who released a new track of their own today.

“Everyone has a moment where they feel fried and burnt, but what about those moments you feel fried and turnt?” TOKiMONSTA said in a statement. “EARTHGANG brought their special magic to the studio and we made something other worldly. This song is dedicated to those psychedelic moments where our reality opens up a new point of view.”

Watch a Romain Laurent-directed video for the track below.

Oasis Nocturno is out 3/20 via Young Art Records.