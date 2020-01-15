Chris Farren – “Phantom Friend”

Los Angeles-based musician Chris Farren is about to head out on a tour in support of his latest album, Born Hot, which came out last fall. To mark the occasion, he’s releasing a brand-new track, “Phantom Friend.” (No relation to Phantom Thread, but maybe a little bit to another popular phantom, judging by the artwork.)

It’s a lovely, warm song about a friendship that’s gradually falling apart as both parties lose their common ground. “Maybe I honestly just don’t care where you’ve been/ Maybe it’s better left unsaid,” Farren sings in the chorus, tenderly letting someone else go.

Farren had this characteristically charming statement to share about the song:

I’ve been listening to a lot of Destroyer and Belle & Sebastian, and I think that’s pretty clear in this one. Not like, ILLEGALLY clear but I can certainly hear the influence. I’m usually pretty burned out on writing after I release records, but this just kind of came out of me almost fully formed. My friend Jenny Owen Youngs came over at the eleventh hour and helped me fix some parts that weren’t 100%, and then Stevie from Adult Mom added some really great harmonies. And dang Jack Shirley (Jeff Rosenstock, Deafheaven) mastered it! Also, there was a cricket in my studio when I was recording it so I had to mix out a lot of chirping. I can’t find the cricket and it’s still in there. Help!

Listen and check out his upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

01/15 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

01/17 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

01/18 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project *

01/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

01/21 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

01/23 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

01/24 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary *

01/25 Toronto, ON @ Monarch *

01/27 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room *

01/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project *

01/30 Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom *

01/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Zone One *

02/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits *

02/03 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

02/04 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

02/06 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory *

02/07 Orlando, FL @ Will’s *

02/08 Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive *

02/10 Dallas, TX @ Ruins *

02/11 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

02/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

02/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge *

02/24 Brighton, UK @ Hope and Ruin

02/25 Bristol, UK @ Exchange Basement

02/26 Birmingham, UK @ The Victoria

02/27 Newport, UK @ Le Pub

02/28 London, UK @ Old Blue Last

02/29 Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

03/01 Glasgow, UK @ Hug and Pint

03/02 Liverpool, UK @ Sound Basement

03/03 Kingston, UK @ The Fighting Cocks

w/ Retirement Party & Macseal

“Phantom Friend” is out now via Polyvinyl.