Chris Farren – “Love Theme From ‘Born Hot'” Video

Chris Farren is releasing his latest solo album, Born Hot, next week. He’s shared two tracks from it so far, “Search 4 Me” and “Surrender,’ and today he’s unleashing a third, “Love Theme From ‘Born Hot.'” True to its title, it’s a gooey, zingy song about wanting to feel that perfect rush forever: “Hey, wait, what did you say? I’ve been dying to know,” Farren sings in the chorus. “Let’s stay in love, baby, let’s stay in love.”

The song’s music video, which was directed by pro skateboarder Kevin “Spanky” Long, finds Farren giving up a life of music to become a rancher. As with most of Farren’s videos, it’s very charming and funny, and you can watch and listen to the new song below.

Born Hot is out 10/11 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.