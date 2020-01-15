Banoffee – “Count On You”

Next month, Banoffee is finally releasing her debut album, Look At Us Now Dad, after spending most of the decade putting out glimmering pop songs. In October, she shared the album’s lead single, “Tennis Fan,” which featured Empress Of.

Today, she’s back with another new track, “Count On You,” which she co-produced with SOPHIE and Yves Rothman. It’s a bratty-sounding song about dependability, filled with bursts of razor-sharp guitar and loud metallic clangs. It comes with a music video that Banoffee co-directed with Will McDowell. She had this to say about it in a statement:

Loosely themed around the Lindsay [Lohan] version of Parent Trap, this video aims to take some heavy subjects and speak about them in a light hearted yet eerie way. Working out this balance was probably the hardest part, although falling into a frog and slug-infested, manky ass pond rivals it for first place. There was a lot of sweat, dirt and laughter involved in the making of this clip and it was a thrill to make. My co-director Will McDowell and I had a pretty ambitious vision for the budget we had, and the lead up was just as hectic as our one shoot day. Training for the fencing scenes and practicing fencing-inspired choreography was so much fun, and like all my videos, I was so happy to be showcasing friends and their skills through my work.

Watch and listen below.

Look At Us Now Dad is out 2/21 via Cascine/Dot Dash.