2 Chainz – “Dead Man Walking” (Feat. Future)

2 Chainz has released a new track, “Dead Man Walking,” which features Future. It’s 2 Chainz’s first new track of the year, though Future released a new song with Drake last week.

The two of them have collaborated in the past, though there was some speculation last year that they were fighting because they hadn’t worked together in a bit. But 2 Chainz took to Twitter way back in July to dispel that rumor and tease “Dead Man Walking,” which has apparently been in the works for a while now:

People thought me and Bru had a problem w/ each other which is not true. We have some the same street connections and spoke alot behind closed doors! This song I'm droppin #DEADMANWALKING a celebration for the streets. 2 hustlas who made it out the mud w/o hating on each other! pic.twitter.com/5GsQqhHM4E — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) July 30, 2019

Either way, it’s here now. Listen to “Dead Man Walking” below.