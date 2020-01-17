Empress Of – “Call Me”

Floria Sigismondi has wrangled a pretty impressive list of names for the soundtrack to The Turning, her upcoming adaptation of Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw. Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, Mitski, Kali Uchis, Alice Glass, Warpaint, Vagabon, MUNA, and more all contributed original tracks. And today, a week before the movie’s release, we’re getting a new one from Empress Of.

Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez wrote “Call Me” with Lawrence and Yves Rothman, who produced the whole soundtrack for the film. “When writing the track with Lorely, Yves and I had the idea of writing something that was dreamy and processional; the movie’s swan song,” Lawrence says. “It became a track that Floria Sigismondi used on set a lot to set the mood when shooting the scenes of the dreamlike limbo that the ghost Ms. Jessel is trapped in.”

“Call Me” is a shimmering dream-pop gem that veers a little closer to the romantic ’90s nostalgia of someone like Hatchie than Rodriguez’s usual synth-pop experiments. It’s also quite lovely, and you can hear it for yourself below.

The Turning hits theaters 1/24. Its soundtrack is out the same day via KRO Records/Sony Music Masterworks; pre-order or pre-save it here.