The Floria Sigismondi-directed adaptation of Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw — called The Turning — is coming to theaters in January and it’s getting what looks to be a pretty sick soundtrack to go along with it. Sigismondi has a long history of directing some pretty great music videos, so that might have something to do with it. She also directed the underrated 2010 biopic The Runaways.

The Turning soundtrack will feature new or previously unreleased songs by Courtney Love, Mitski, Kim Gordon, Kali Uchis, Alice Glass, Soccer Mommy, Warpaint, Empress Of, Vagabon, MUNA, Cherry Glazer, the Kills’ Alison Mosshart, and more. It also sees Finn Wolfhard — who stars in the movie alongside Mackenzie Davis and Brooklynn Prince — debuting his new post-Calpurnia band, the Aubreys. And it includes selections from the score, which was done by Lawrence Rothman, who Sigismondi approached after envisioning music for the film inspired by ’90s rock music.

The first song we’re hearing from it is an original by Courtney Love called “Mother.” Here’s what she had to say about it in a statement:

I read The Turn Of The Screw as a kid, so it’s a genuine privilege to have had the opportunity to work with the genius that is Floria Sigismondi and Lawrence Rothman on this soundtrack -– especially as I’m alongside so many other fantastic female artists I respect. I’ve long admired her work, particularly The Runaways and the Marilyn Manson videos. Floria and Lawrence had a clear vision on what they wanted to achieve and it was an honor to be invited into their studio and to become a part of it.

Listen to “Mother” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Courtney Love – “Mother”

02 Mitski – “Cop Car”

03 Soccer Mommy – “Feed”

04 Girl In Red – “Kate’s Not Here”

05 Lawrence Rothman – “SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide” (Feat. Pale Waves)

06 Empress Of – “Call Me”

07 Vagabon – “The Wild”

08 The Aubreys – “Getting Better (otherwise)”

09 Cherry Glazerr – “Womb”

10 Warpaint – “The Brakes'”

11 Lawrence Rothman – “Crust(neverreallyknewyou)”

12 Lawrence Rothman & MUNA – “Judas Kiss”

13 Kali Uchis – “The Turn”

14 Alice Glass – “Sleep It Off”

15 Dani Miller (of Surfbort) – “Ouroboros”

16 Alison Mosshart (of the Kills) – “I Don’t Know”

17 Living Things – “Take No Prisoners” (Feat. Sunflower Bean)

18 Lawrence Rothman – “Crust”

19 Kim Gordon – “Silver”

The Turning soundtrack is out 1/24 via KRO Records.