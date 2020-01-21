Watch Georgia & House Gospel Choir Cover Lil Nas X’s “Panini”

Earlier this month Georgia Barnes released our first Album Of The Week of the ’20s, the dance-floor compendium Seeking Thrills. Today she promoted it with a visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where, as is customary, she performed a cover song.

Georgia’s choice of material this morning was “Panini,” Lil Nas X’s whistling “Old Town Road” follow-up that interpolates Nirvana’s “In Bloom” and became a hit in its own right. Joined by House Gospel Choir, the London singer delivered a minimal take on the song that emphasized its vocal melodies and removed the beat. During her Live Lounge session, Georgia and her special guests also performed “Never Let You Go” from Seeking Thrills.

Watch their run through both songs below.

Seeking Thrills is out now on Domino.