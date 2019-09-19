Georgia – “Never Let You Go” Video

Over the past year or so, Georgia has released a handful of singles, including “About Work The Dancefloor,” “Mellow,” and “Started Out,” and today the London producer is announcing that her sophomore album, the follow-up to her 2015 debut, will be out early next year. It’s called Seeking Thrills, and she’s sharing a new song from it, “Never Let You Go.”
It’s another massive track, cascading synths pounding and pulsing around Georgia’s smooth vocals, parsing out a message of steadfastness: “Although the skies keep changing/ You know that I will be waitimg,” backed by the feeling of limitless possibility. The song’s video matches that, as the musician looks out at a craggy desert landscape and up into an otherworldly sky.
Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Started Out”
02 “About Work The Dancefloor”
03 “Never Let You Go”
04 “24 Hours”
05 “Mellow” (Feat. Shygirl)
06 “Till I Own It”
07 “I Can’t Wait”
08 “Feel It”
09 “Ultimate Sailor”
10 “Ray Guns”
11 “The Thrill” (Feat. Maurice)
12 “Honey Dripping Sky”
TOUR DATES:
09/19 Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
10/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone 1)
10/05 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^
10/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge ^
10/10 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club ^
10/11 Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^
10/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^
10/16 Paris, FR @ Olympia *
10/19 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *
10/21 Munich, GE @ Tonhalle *
10/22 Colgone, GE @ Carlswerk Victoria *
10/24 Berlin, GE @ Columbiahalle *
10/26 Offenback am Main, GE @ Capitol Theater GmbH Offenbach *
10/28 Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg *
10/30 Manchester, UK @ Night People
10/31 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
11/01 Brighton, UK @ Patterns
11/05 London, UK @ Scala
11/07 Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves Festival
11/09 Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Festival 20th Anniversary Weekender
11/12 Monterry, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex @
11/14 Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex @
11/16 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
^ w/ Phantoms
* w/ Metronomy
@ w/ Franz Fredinand and Interpol
Seeking Thrills is out 1/10 via Domino. Pre-order it here.