Georgia – “Never Let You Go” Video

Over the past year or so, Georgia has released a handful of singles, including “About Work The Dancefloor,” “Mellow,” and “Started Out,” and today the London producer is announcing that her sophomore album, the follow-up to her 2015 debut, will be out early next year. It’s called Seeking Thrills, and she’s sharing a new song from it, “Never Let You Go.”

It’s another massive track, cascading synths pounding and pulsing around Georgia’s smooth vocals, parsing out a message of steadfastness: “Although the skies keep changing/ You know that I will be waitimg,” backed by the feeling of limitless possibility. The song’s video matches that, as the musician looks out at a craggy desert landscape and up into an otherworldly sky.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Started Out”

02 “About Work The Dancefloor”

03 “Never Let You Go”

04 “24 Hours”

05 “Mellow” (Feat. Shygirl)

06 “Till I Own It”

07 “I Can’t Wait”

08 “Feel It”

09 “Ultimate Sailor”

10 “Ray Guns”

11 “The Thrill” (Feat. Maurice)

12 “Honey Dripping Sky”

TOUR DATES:

09/19 Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

10/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone 1)

10/05 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^

10/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge ^

10/10 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club ^

10/11 Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

10/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

10/16 Paris, FR @ Olympia *

10/19 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

10/21 Munich, GE @ Tonhalle *

10/22 Colgone, GE @ Carlswerk Victoria *

10/24 Berlin, GE @ Columbiahalle *

10/26 Offenback am Main, GE @ Capitol Theater GmbH Offenbach *

10/28 Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg *

10/30 Manchester, UK @ Night People

10/31 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

11/01 Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/05 London, UK @ Scala

11/07 Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves Festival

11/09 Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Festival 20th Anniversary Weekender

11/12 Monterry, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex @

11/14 Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex @

11/16 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

^ w/ Phantoms

* w/ Metronomy

@ w/ Franz Fredinand and Interpol

Seeking Thrills is out 1/10 via Domino. Pre-order it here.