The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Video

The Weeknd debuted his pulse-pounding ’80s synth-pop pastiche “Blinding Lights” — one of the best pop songs of 2019 — with a longform Mercedes ad, and he gave the song a visually memorable performance on Colbert. Now the track has an official music video too.

Anton Tammi, who directed the Weeknd’s “Heartless” video, directs this one as well. It’s a continuation of the previous clip’s storyline, with Abel Tesfaye in reflective shades and a red sport coat gallivanting across Las Vegas. This time Tesfaye finds himself on the run and under threat of violence. Tammi’s visuals really hammer home stylistic influences like Michael Jackson and Drive, and Tesfaye gets to do more acting than he did in Uncut Gems.

Republic Records has been “Blinding Lights” a Top 40 radio push in hopes that it can follow “Heartless” to #1. Still no details on that new Weeknd album yet, but he’s performing this Wednesday night on Kimmel, so maybe we’ll learn more then? In the meantime, watch the “Blinding Lights” video below.