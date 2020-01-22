TOPS – “I Feel Alive”

Last year, Montreal dream-pop four-piece TOPS launched their very own Musique TOPS record label and christened it with two new singles, “Echo Of Dawn” and “Seven Minutes.” And now, they’re back in full force, with a new album all ready to go. I Feel Alive, the follow-up to 2017’s Sugar At The Gate, will be released in April through their own imprint.
I Feel Alive was recorded in a basement studio in Montreal with keyboardist Marta Cikojevic, who joined the band as a live member in 2017. “From the first time we practiced with her it was clear that we were in sync musically, and we found ourselves improvising together at the first rehearsal,” says singer Jane Penney. “Having Marta manning the keys allowed me to reach for my flute, and gave me the chance to integrate my flute playing with the writing process, using it as an expressive instrument rather than more production element which it has been in the past.”
Today, TOPS are sharing I Feel Alive’s lead single and title track, a wistful ode to the prices and pleasures of love. “I feel alive looking in your eyes,” Penny sings, stretching the last few syllables up and out into the heavens. The song comes with a music video directed Mashie Alam, which documents the band at a photoshoot, serving looks and playing with some very cute albino bunnies. Watch, listen, and check out the album’s full tracklist below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Direct Sunlight”
02 “I Feel Alive”
03 “Pirouette”
04 “Ballads & Sad Movies”
05 “Colder & Closer”
06 “Witching Hour”
07 “Take Down”
08 “Drowning In Paradise”
09 “OK Fine Whatever”
10 “Looking To Remember”
11 “Too Much”
TOUR DATES:
04/03 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon
04/04 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/06 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
04/07 Marfa, TX @ Lost Horse Saloon
04/09 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/10 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
04/11 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
04/13 Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe
04/14 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/15 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
04/16 Washington D.C. @ Union Stage
04/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/18 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/20 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/21 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Rialto
04/22 Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
04/23 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
04/24 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/25 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
04/28 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre
04/29 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
04/30 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
05/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/02 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
05/04 San Diego, CA @ Music Box
05/11 Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine
05/12 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
05/13 Köln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn
05/14 Münster, Germany @ Gleis 22
05/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
05/16 Paris, France @ Le Beau festival @ La Station
05/18 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
05/19 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
05/20 Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s
05/21 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
05/22 Manchester, UK @ YES
05/24 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
05/25 Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
05/27 Lille, France @ La Bulle Café
05/28 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
05/29 Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera
05/30 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko
06/01 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound @ Sala Apolo
I Feel Alive is out 4/3 via Musique TOPS. Pre-order it here.