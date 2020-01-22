TOPS – “I Feel Alive”

Last year, Montreal dream-pop four-piece TOPS launched their very own Musique TOPS record label and christened it with two new singles, “Echo Of Dawn” and “Seven Minutes.” And now, they’re back in full force, with a new album all ready to go. I Feel Alive, the follow-up to 2017’s Sugar At The Gate, will be released in April through their own imprint.

I Feel Alive was recorded in a basement studio in Montreal with keyboardist Marta Cikojevic, who joined the band as a live member in 2017. “From the first time we practiced with her it was clear that we were in sync musically, and we found ourselves improvising together at the first rehearsal,” says singer Jane Penney. “Having Marta manning the keys allowed me to reach for my flute, and gave me the chance to integrate my flute playing with the writing process, using it as an expressive instrument rather than more production element which it has been in the past.”

Today, TOPS are sharing I Feel Alive’s lead single and title track, a wistful ode to the prices and pleasures of love. “I feel alive looking in your eyes,” Penny sings, stretching the last few syllables up and out into the heavens. The song comes with a music video directed Mashie Alam, which documents the band at a photoshoot, serving looks and playing with some very cute albino bunnies. Watch, listen, and check out the album’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Direct Sunlight”

02 “I Feel Alive”

03 “Pirouette”

04 “Ballads & Sad Movies”

05 “Colder & Closer”

06 “Witching Hour”

07 “Take Down”

08 “Drowning In Paradise”

09 “OK Fine Whatever”

10 “Looking To Remember”

11 “Too Much”

TOUR DATES:

04/03 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

04/04 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/06 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

04/07 Marfa, TX @ Lost Horse Saloon

04/09 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/10 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04/11 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/13 Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe

04/14 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/15 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

04/16 Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

04/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/18 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/20 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/21 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Rialto

04/22 Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

04/23 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

04/24 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/25 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

04/28 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre

04/29 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/30 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/02 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

05/04 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

05/11 Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine

05/12 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

05/13 Köln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

05/14 Münster, Germany @ Gleis 22

05/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

05/16 Paris, France @ Le Beau festival @ La Station

05/18 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

05/19 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

05/20 Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

05/21 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

05/22 Manchester, UK @ YES

05/24 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/25 Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

05/27 Lille, France @ La Bulle Café

05/28 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

05/29 Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

05/30 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

06/01 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound @ Sala Apolo

I Feel Alive is out 4/3 via Musique TOPS. Pre-order it here.