TOPS – “Echo Of Dawn” & “Seven Minutes”

Two new TOPS bops are out today. The Montreal band have been pretty quiet since 2017’s Sugar At The Gate — one of our favorites of that year — but they seem to be revving up for 2020. Or at least that’s what one would assume based on the release of a new 7″ on their newly founded Musique TOPS record label.

The new tracks are called “Echo Of Dawn” and “Seven Minutes.” Both are short and sweet, but they sound pretty different from each other. The former is a moody slow-drift, the latter a punchy bit of guitar-pop. Singer Jane Penny says “Echo Of Dawn” is “a love song to the thing deep inside of me that understands the scale of everything that existed before my time, to the forces of the universe that shape reality in such a powerful way, the awe-inspiring gift that we are here, and my fears about our ability to destroy ourselves.”

As for “Seven Minutes,” Penny says, “I like the way a song can be upbeat and groovy and still deal with dark subject matter. The chords become a source of empowerment against those bad thoughts. It’s important to move past these feelings and keep doing your thing, but the negativity we hold for ourselves can make you feel like a fraud, the song is almost like an imposter syndrome anthem.”

Hear both new songs below.

TOUR DATES:

04/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

04/04 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/06 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

04/07 – Marfa, TX @ Lost Horse Saloon

04/09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/13 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe

04/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

04/16 – Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

04/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/21 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Rialto

04/22 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

04/23 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

04/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre

04/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

05/04 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

“Echo Of Dawn” b/w “Seven Minutes” is out now on Musique TOPS. Stream or purchase it here.