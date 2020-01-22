With the Grammys just a few days away, things aren’t exactly going smoothly for Music’s Biggest Night right now. But they still have The Price Is Right working for them! The venerated long-running game show has decided that this is Music Week, and it’s building up to the Grammys by featuring a different musician on the show every day this week. That meant we got Anderson .Paak playing a drum solo on Monday, and it meant we got all three HAIM sisters playing drums on the show today.

The members of HAIM were introduced on the show today with the big doors opening (like they were a new car) while all three sisters played drums together. In a quick conversation with host Drew Carey, Carey revealed that he actually knows the Haim sisters, since he’s done a benefit with them. Este Haim also said that she’s a big Price Is Right fan and that she’s been in the audience before, which somehow doesn’t seem remotely surprising. Also, she makes bass faces even when she’s drumming. Watch the appearance below.

Now they're in it. 👏 @HAIMtheband is here and ready to COME ON DOWN and have some fun today on #PriceIsRight! pic.twitter.com/XOo4BwuvRx — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 22, 2020

Celebrating #WCW a day early because ours are the special guests on tomorrow's show! You won't want to miss our awesome episode with @HAIMtheband on #PriceIsRight. pic.twitter.com/DsNpPbwug5 — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 22, 2020

Check out this Wednesday wheel spin brought to you by @HAIMtheband. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/k91LHUDtyg — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 22, 2020

Also, we didn’t post about it at the time, but Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump were on yesterday’s show. They didn’t play drums, but Wentz did spin the big wheel.

Today we're rockin with @PatrickStump and @PeteWentz from @FallOutBoy. Reply with an emoji to show us your excitement! pic.twitter.com/ULLyGLTnMX — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 21, 2020

Hey, @PeteWentz 👋 this is a wheely good spin!! 💵 pic.twitter.com/VUrYsiALgk — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 21, 2020

It's goin' down tomorrow on TPIR! @FallOutBoy's @PatrickStump and @PeteWentz are our special guests for the next day of Music Week! pic.twitter.com/Ht28Wagz6L — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 21, 2020

They should’ve just handed out all the Grammys on The Price Is Right this year and gotten it done with quickly.