Juice WRLD’s Death Ruled An Accidental Overdose

Juice WRLD’s death has been ruled an accidental overdose. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a statement today that said the rapper “died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity,” as Rolling Stone reports.

Juice WRLD, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away in December after suffering a seizure in the terminal of Chicago’s Midway Airport. He had reportedly been administered the opioid antidote Narcan following his seizure and briefly woke up but died shortly after.

Eminem’s new album, Music To Be Murdered By, which came out last week, features a posthumous appearance by JUICE WRLD.