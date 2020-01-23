Too Free – “No Fun”

A couple weeks ago, we got our first taste of Too Free, a new electronic trio featuring Merchandise’s Carson Cox alongside singer Awad Bilal and Don Godwin. Their debut album, Love In High Demand, is coming out via Priests’ Sister Polygon label next month. So far, we’ve heard “ATM,” and today the group is back with another preview by way of “No Fun.”

“No Fun” comes with a video featuring Bilal front and center, dancing alone in a studio. Here’s what he had to say about the track and its accompanying clip:

“No Fun” is a series of affirmations that I wanted to speak into existence. Reclaiming agency over your mind and your body — accepting love and using it to activate others. The video for “No Fun” is an investigation of the freedom of movement. We went into a dance studio here in DC with just an iPhone 11 and a backpack full of clothes and I gave myself free reign. It’s an homage to one of my oldest friends, John, and the resilience of black, queer bodies like mine.

After “ATM,” “No Fun” is another piece of earworm dance-pop, with Bilal delivering sighing melodies over an infectious groove. Along the way, there are all these perfect, bubbling synth sounds that keep flickering around him. Check it out below.

Love In High Demand is out 2/21 on Sister Polygon. Pre-order it here.