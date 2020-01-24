Snarls – “Marbles”

The Columbus, Ohio band Snarls impressed us with their single “Walk In The Woods” last year, so much so that the track landed amongst our Favorite Songs of the year and we named them one of the Best New Bands of 2019.

Today, they’re announcing their debut full-length, Burst — it’s out in March — and sharing a new song, “Marbles.” The song does just what the album title implies: bursts into a shattering blast of noise that retains its crisp hookiness. It’s about losing your sanity, naturally, and what happens when those we expect to help us aren’t around anymore.

Chlo White sings vividly about just trying to hang on: “I didn’t shower today, but I always put on my gold chain/ Throw on my favorite long-sleeve, got myself ready to leave/ Walked down to the Walgreens and bought myself something to drink/ Sugar messes with me, but not as bad as when you leave.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://snarlsband.bandcamp.com/album/burst" target="_blank">Burst by snarls</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Walk In The Woods”

02 “Marbles”

03 “Twenty”

04 “What’s It Take”

05 “Hair”

06 “Better Off”

07 “Concrete”

08 “All Of This Will End”

09 “Falling”

10 “Burst”

Burst is out 3/6 via Take This To Heart Records. Pre-order it here.