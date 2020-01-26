The 62nd installment of the Grammys has arrived. Once more, Music’s Biggest Night™ will bring plenty of performances — Ariana Grande will be there after the cancellation of her performance last year (Hi, Ken), as will Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Rosalía, Aerosmith (who will be joined by Run-DMC, but not their drummer Joey Kramer), and many more. And of course, many awards will be given out as well.

As usual, there are plenty stories to keep an eye on in between the performances. Lizzo and Billie Eilish, both first time nominees, could take the whole thing by storm. Big league indie acts like Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver could go full mainstream as contenders for Album Of The Year. Big Thief’s ascension could be further fueled with their first Grammy. And how is the bizarre Best Rock Song match-up going to shake out? Soon, we will have all the answers.

We’ll be updating this post all day as the results come in, starting with the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Imogen Heap, from 3:30-6:30PM ET and continuing through the official broadcast beginning at 8PM. Check here for the eventual winners in selected categories, and come through with your best memes and/or insights in the comments.

Record Of The Year

Bon Iver – “Hey Ma”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Album Of The Year

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride

Song Of The Year

Lady Gaga – “Always Remember Us This Way”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Lana Del Rey – “Norman Fucking Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande & Social House – “Boyfriend”

The Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Andrea Bocelli – Sì

Michael Bublé – Love (Deluxe Edition)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

John Legend – A Legendary Christmas

Barba Streisand – Walls

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo – “Linked”

The Chemical Brothers – “Got To Keep On”

Meduza – “Piece Of Your Heart” (Feat. Goodboys)

Rüfüs Du Sol – “Underwater”

Skrillex, Boys Noize, & Ty Dolla $ign – “Midnight Hour”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Apparat – LP5

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)

Rüfüs Du Sol – Solace

Tycho – Weather

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – Ancestral Recall

Theo Croker – Star People Nation

Mark Guiliana – Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!

Lettuce – Elevate

Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution

Best Rock Performance

Bones UK – “Pretty Waste”

Gary Clark, Jr. – “This Land”

Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

Karen O & Danger Mouse – “Woman”

Rival Sons – “Too Bad”

Best Metal Performance

Candlemass – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Feat. Tony Iommi)

Death Angel – “Humanicide”

I Prevail – “Bow Down”

Killswitch Engage – “Unleashed”

Tool – “7empest”

Best Rock Song

Tool – “Fear Inoculum”

The 1975 – “Give Yourself A Try”

Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”

Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

Gary Clark, Jr. – “This Land”

Best Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon – Amo

Cage The Elephant – Social Cues

The Cranberries – In The End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best Alternative Music Album

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Bon Iver – i,i

Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride

Thom Yorke – Anima

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar & Brandy – “Love Again”

H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Lizzo & Gucci Mane – “Exactly How I Feel”

Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”

Anderson .Paak & André 3000 – “Come Home”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

BJ The Chicago Kid – “Time Today”

India.Arie – “Steady Love”

Lizzo – “Jerome”

Lucky Daye – “Real Games”

PJ Morton – “Built For Love” (Feat. Jazmine Sullivan)

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. – “Could’ve Been” (Feat. Bryson Tiller)

Emily King – “Look At Me Now”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” (Feat. Drake)

Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”

PJ Morton – “Say So” (Feat. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload

Nao – Saturn

Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public

Best R&B Album

BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucky Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Rap Performance

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Dreamville – “Down Bad” (Feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang, & Young Nudy)

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks In The Middle” (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

Offset – “Clout” (Feat. Cardi B)

Best Rap/Sung Performance

DJ Khaled – “Higher” (Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend)

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X – “Panini”

Mustard – “Ballin” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

Young Thug – “The London” (Feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott)

Best Rap Song

YBN Cordae – “Bad Idea” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)

Rick Ross – “Gold Roses” (Feat. Drake)

21 Savage – “A Lot” — (Feat. J. Cole)

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks In The Middle” (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

Dababy – “Suge”

Best Rap Album

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers – “All Your’n”

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”

Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”

Blake Shelton – “God’s Country”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs – “Brand New Man”

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Little Big Town – “The Daughters”

Maren Morris – “Common” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Best Country Song

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”

Miranda Lambert – “It All Comes Out In The Wash”

Eric Church – “Some Of It”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Best Country Album

Eric Church – Desperate Man

Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth

Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album

Bad Bunny – X 100PRE

J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis

Flor De Toloache – Indestructible

iLe – Almadura

Rosalía – El Mal Querer

Best American Roots Performance

Sara Bareilles – “Saint Honesty”

Calexico And Iron & Wine – “Father Mountain”

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi – “I’m On My Way”

I’m With Her – “Call My Name”

Yola – “Faraway Look”

Best American Roots Song

Our Native Daughters – “Black Myself”

I’m With Her – “Call My Name”

Rosanne Cash – “Crossing To Jerusalem”

Yola – “Faraway Look”

Vince Gill – “I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More”

Best Americana Album

Calexico And Iron & Wine – Years To Burn

Madison Cunningham – Who Are You Now

Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma

J.S. Ondara – Tales Of America

Yola – Walk Through Fire

Best Folk Album

Andrew Bird – My Finest Work Yet

Che Apalache – Rearrange My Heart

Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Gregory Alan Isakov – “Evening Machines”

Joy Williams – “Front Porch”

Best Reggae Album

Koffee Rapture

Julian Marley – As I Am

Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics – The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics

Steel Pulse – Mass Manipulation

Third World – More Work To Be Done

Best World Music Album

Altin Gün – Gece

Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley – What Heat

Burna Boy – African Giant

Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet – Fanm D’Ayiti

Angelique Kidjo – Celia

Best Spoken Word Album

Various Artists – Beastie Boys Book

Michelle Obama – Becoming

Eric Alexandrakis – I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor

John Waters – Mr. Know-It-All

Sekou Andrews (& The String Theory) – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Comedy Album

Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time

Ellen Degeneres – Relatable

Aziz Ansari – Right Now

Trevor Noah – Son Of Patricia

Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

The Lion King: The Songs

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Rocketman

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

A Star Is Born

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Alan Silvestri – Avengers: Endgame

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl

Ramin Djawadi – Game Of Thrones Season 8

Hans Zimmer – The Lion King

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Chris Stapleton – “The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy”

Dolly Parton – “Girl In The Movies”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Thom Yorke – “Suspirium”

Best Instrumental Composition

Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza – “Begin Again”

Brian Lynch Big Band – “Crucible For Crisis”

Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra – “Love, A Beautiful Force”

John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”

Christian McBride – “Walkin’ Funny”

Best Recording Package

Voces del Bullerengue – Anónimas & Resilientes

Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell

The Muddy Basin Ramblers – Hold That Tiger

Bon Iver – i,i

Intellexual – Intellexual

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Thom Yorke – Anima

David Gray – Gold In A Brass Age

John Coltrane – 1963: New Directions

Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker – The Radio Recordings 1939-1945

Various Artists – Woodstock: Back To The Garden — The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Thomas Dybdahl – All These Things

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow

Emily King – Scenery

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Music Film

HOMECOMING

Remember My Name

Birth Of The Cool

Shangri-La

Anima

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

The Chemical Brothers – “We’ve Got To Try”

Gary Clark, Jr. – “This Land”

FKA twigs – “Cellophane”

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”

Tove Lo – “Glad He’s Gone”