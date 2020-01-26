The 62nd installment of the Grammys has arrived. Once more, Music’s Biggest Night™ will bring plenty of performances — Ariana Grande will be there after the cancellation of her performance last year (Hi, Ken), as will Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Rosalía, Aerosmith (who will be joined by Run-DMC, but not their drummer Joey Kramer), and many more. And of course, many awards will be given out as well.
As usual, there are plenty stories to keep an eye on in between the performances. Lizzo and Billie Eilish, both first time nominees, could take the whole thing by storm. Big league indie acts like Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver could go full mainstream as contenders for Album Of The Year. Big Thief’s ascension could be further fueled with their first Grammy. And how is the bizarre Best Rock Song match-up going to shake out? Soon, we will have all the answers.
We’ll be updating this post all day as the results come in, starting with the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Imogen Heap, from 3:30-6:30PM ET and continuing through the official broadcast beginning at 8PM. Check here for the eventual winners in selected categories, and come through with your best memes and/or insights in the comments.
Record Of The Year
Bon Iver – “Hey Ma”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
H.E.R. – “Hard Place”
Khalid – “Talk”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Album Of The Year
Bon Iver – i,i
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
Song Of The Year
Lady Gaga – “Always Remember Us This Way”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”
H.E.R. – “Hard Place”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Lana Del Rey – “Norman Fucking Rockwell”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande & Social House – “Boyfriend”
The Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Andrea Bocelli – Sì
Michael Bublé – Love (Deluxe Edition)
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
John Legend – A Legendary Christmas
Barba Streisand – Walls
Best Pop Vocal Album
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “Spirit”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”
Best Dance Recording
Bonobo – “Linked”
The Chemical Brothers – “Got To Keep On”
Meduza – “Piece Of Your Heart” (Feat. Goodboys)
Rüfüs Du Sol – “Underwater”
Skrillex, Boys Noize, & Ty Dolla $ign – “Midnight Hour”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Apparat – LP5
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
Rüfüs Du Sol – Solace
Tycho – Weather
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – Ancestral Recall
Theo Croker – Star People Nation
Mark Guiliana – Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!
Lettuce – Elevate
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution
Best Rock Performance
Bones UK – “Pretty Waste”
Gary Clark, Jr. – “This Land”
Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”
Karen O & Danger Mouse – “Woman”
Rival Sons – “Too Bad”
Best Metal Performance
Candlemass – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Feat. Tony Iommi)
Death Angel – “Humanicide”
I Prevail – “Bow Down”
Killswitch Engage – “Unleashed”
Tool – “7empest”
Best Rock Song
Tool – “Fear Inoculum”
The 1975 – “Give Yourself A Try”
Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”
Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”
Gary Clark, Jr. – “This Land”
Best Rock Album
Bring Me The Horizon – Amo
Cage The Elephant – Social Cues
The Cranberries – In The End
I Prevail – Trauma
Rival Sons – Feral Roots
Best Alternative Music Album
Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
James Blake – Assume Form
Bon Iver – i,i
Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
Thom Yorke – Anima
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar & Brandy – “Love Again”
H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”
Lizzo & Gucci Mane – “Exactly How I Feel”
Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”
Anderson .Paak & André 3000 – “Come Home”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
BJ The Chicago Kid – “Time Today”
India.Arie – “Steady Love”
Lizzo – “Jerome”
Lucky Daye – “Real Games”
PJ Morton – “Built For Love” (Feat. Jazmine Sullivan)
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. – “Could’ve Been” (Feat. Bryson Tiller)
Emily King – “Look At Me Now”
Chris Brown – “No Guidance” (Feat. Drake)
Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”
PJ Morton – “Say So” (Feat. Jojo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload
Nao – Saturn
Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public
Best R&B Album
BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123
Lucky Daye – Painted
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
PJ Morton – Paul
Anderson .Paak – Ventura
Best Rap Performance
J. Cole – “Middle Child”
DaBaby – “Suge”
Dreamville – “Down Bad” (Feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang, & Young Nudy)
Nipsey Hussle – “Racks In The Middle” (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Offset – “Clout” (Feat. Cardi B)
Best Rap/Sung Performance
DJ Khaled – “Higher” (Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend)
Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”
Lil Nas X – “Panini”
Mustard – “Ballin” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)
Young Thug – “The London” (Feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott)
Best Rap Song
YBN Cordae – “Bad Idea” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)
Rick Ross – “Gold Roses” (Feat. Drake)
21 Savage – “A Lot” — (Feat. J. Cole)
Nipsey Hussle – “Racks In The Middle” (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Dababy – “Suge”
Best Rap Album
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
Best Country Solo Performance
Tyler Childers – “All Your’n”
Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”
Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”
Blake Shelton – “God’s Country”
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs – “Brand New Man”
Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”
Dan + Shay – “Speechless”
Little Big Town – “The Daughters”
Maren Morris – “Common” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”
Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”
Miranda Lambert – “It All Comes Out In The Wash”
Eric Church – “Some Of It”
Dan + Shay – “Speechless”
Best Country Album
Eric Church – Desperate Man
Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth
Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel
Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’
Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album
Bad Bunny – X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis
Flor De Toloache – Indestructible
iLe – Almadura
Rosalía – El Mal Querer
Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles – “Saint Honesty”
Calexico And Iron & Wine – “Father Mountain”
Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi – “I’m On My Way”
I’m With Her – “Call My Name”
Yola – “Faraway Look”
Best American Roots Song
Our Native Daughters – “Black Myself”
I’m With Her – “Call My Name”
Rosanne Cash – “Crossing To Jerusalem”
Yola – “Faraway Look”
Vince Gill – “I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More”
Best Americana Album
Calexico And Iron & Wine – Years To Burn
Madison Cunningham – Who Are You Now
Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma
J.S. Ondara – Tales Of America
Yola – Walk Through Fire
Best Folk Album
Andrew Bird – My Finest Work Yet
Che Apalache – Rearrange My Heart
Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
Gregory Alan Isakov – “Evening Machines”
Joy Williams – “Front Porch”
Best Reggae Album
Koffee Rapture
Julian Marley – As I Am
Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics – The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics
Steel Pulse – Mass Manipulation
Third World – More Work To Be Done
Best World Music Album
Altin Gün – Gece
Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley – What Heat
Burna Boy – African Giant
Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet – Fanm D’Ayiti
Angelique Kidjo – Celia
Best Spoken Word Album
Various Artists – Beastie Boys Book
Michelle Obama – Becoming
Eric Alexandrakis – I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor
John Waters – Mr. Know-It-All
Sekou Andrews (& The String Theory) – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Comedy Album
Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time
Ellen Degeneres – Relatable
Aziz Ansari – Right Now
Trevor Noah – Son Of Patricia
Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
The Lion King: The Songs
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
A Star Is Born
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Alan Silvestri – Avengers: Endgame
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl
Ramin Djawadi – Game Of Thrones Season 8
Hans Zimmer – The Lion King
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Chris Stapleton – “The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy”
Dolly Parton – “Girl In The Movies”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”
Beyoncé – “Spirit”
Thom Yorke – “Suspirium”
Best Instrumental Composition
Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza – “Begin Again”
Brian Lynch Big Band – “Crucible For Crisis”
Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra – “Love, A Beautiful Force”
John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”
Christian McBride – “Walkin’ Funny”
Best Recording Package
Voces del Bullerengue – Anónimas & Resilientes
Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell
The Muddy Basin Ramblers – Hold That Tiger
Bon Iver – i,i
Intellexual – Intellexual
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Thom Yorke – Anima
David Gray – Gold In A Brass Age
John Coltrane – 1963: New Directions
Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker – The Radio Recordings 1939-1945
Various Artists – Woodstock: Back To The Garden — The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Thomas Dybdahl – All These Things
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow
Emily King – Scenery
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Music Film
HOMECOMING
Remember My Name
Birth Of The Cool
Shangri-La
Anima
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
The Chemical Brothers – “We’ve Got To Try”
Gary Clark, Jr. – “This Land”
FKA twigs – “Cellophane”
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”
Tove Lo – “Glad He’s Gone”