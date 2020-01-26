Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Wins Best New Artist

Billie Eilish has won the Best New Artist award at the 2020 Grammys.

Eilish beat out fellow nominees Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank And The Bangas, and Yola.

The award was presented by host Alicia Keys and Dua Lipa — both have won Best New Artist in the past.

Eilish performed “When The Party’s Over” earlier in the night. Eilish ended up sweeping all four major awards of the night: Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist. It’s only the second time an artist has won all four General Field awards in one night — Christopher Cross previously did it in 1981. Eilish also becomes the youngest artist to win Album Of The Year, beating Taylor Swift who won in 2010 for Fearless.

She also won awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.