Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Performs “When The Party’s Over”

This year’s Grammys seem set up to be teen superstar Billie Eilish’s official music industry coronation. She’s second overall with six nominations and had already claimed her first hardware before tonight’s broadcast even began. She and Lizzo are the first artists since Christopher Cross in 1980 to compete in all four of the general field categories: Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. And as you might expect for someone so beloved by the Recording Academy, she got to perform too.

You’d think Eilish would do “bad guy,” the #1 hit that got her those Record and Song Of The Year nods. And you’d be wrong! Instead, Eilish performed the somber ballad “when the party’s over” with her brother/co-producer Finneas (who won a Grammy for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical tonight) on piano and backing vocals.

Watch below.