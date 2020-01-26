Tyler, The Creator Wins First Grammy For IGOR

Tyler, The Creator won his first Grammy tonight for Best Rap Album for 2019’s IGOR. He brought him mom up on the stage for his speech.

It was his third nomination overall — he was nominated in Best Rap Album for 2017’s Flower Boy and he also had an Album Of The Year nomination for contributing to Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange.

IGOR beat out a field that included J. Cole’s Dreamville project Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Meek Mill’s Championships, 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was, and YBN Cordae’s The Lost Boy.

Earlier in the night, Tyler gave a very good performance with Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson.

Backstage, Tyler talked about how he feels about winning for Best Rap Album when a lot of IGOR isn’t rapped. “On one side, I’m very grateful that what I made can be acknowledged in a world like this, but also it sucks that whenever we — and I mean guys that look like me — do anything that’s genre-bending or anything, they also put it in a rap or urban category,” he said. Here are his full comments: