Grammys 2020: Tyler, The Creator Performs With Boyz II Men & Charlie Wilson

Tyler, The Creator performed at the Grammys ceremony on Sunday night. He was joined by Boyz II Men, who were also on hand to do a Kobe Bryant tribute earlier in the night, and Charlie Wilson.

The performance opened with Tyler and the boys standing around a barrel fire and singing the harmonies from “EARFQUAKE” before transitioning to “New Magic Wand” while a bunch of Tyler lookalikes marched in from the audience. The stage, which was made up like a cubist suburbia, ended up in flames as Tyler brought it back to “EARFQUAKE.”

IGOR won the award for Best Rap Album later on in the night. It’s Tyler’s second album to be nominated for the award after 2017’s Flower Boy.

Tyler’s performance was introduced by Trevor Noah.

Watch his performance below.

Tyler, The Creator e mais uma performance cheia de gritaria e conceito. Amo! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/nT9pOAKjzt — POPTime Play (@poptimeplay) January 27, 2020

Tyler tweeted almost immediately after getting off the stage: