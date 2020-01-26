Here’s Why FKA Twigs Didn’t Sing In The Grammys’ Prince Tribute

If you get FKA Twigs to appear during your awards ceremony, you should probably have her sing. But during the Prince tribute at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, Twigs entered doing some of her signature pole dancing and hung around on stage to dance but did not sing. Instead, Usher was the only one to sing during the tribute.

In a tweet, FKA Twigs said that she wanted to sing at the Grammys, but “wasn’t asked this time but hopefully in the future.”

of course i wanted to sing at the grammys. i wasn’t asked this time but hopefully in the future. none the less what an honour. congratulations to all winners x — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) January 27, 2020

However, Prince collaborator Sheila E., who drummed during the performance, said backstage that it was FKA Twigs’ own decision not to sing during the performance. “She didn’t want to sing,” Shelia E. told USA Today. “First she wanted to, but then she didn’t want to when we ran through it because she didn’t have a (microphone) pack and (in-ear monitors), so she couldn’t hear. And she would rather have danced – which is what we asked her as well. She chose not to, she said ‘No, I’m OK.’”

FKA Twigs was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for “Cellophane,” but lost it to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.”