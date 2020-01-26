Grammys 2020: Usher, Sheila E., & FKA Twigs Perform Prince Tribute

Prince got a special tribute at the Grammys award on Sunday night. Usher, Sheila E., and FKA Twigs performed a medley including “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss” in honor of the late Purple One. Twigs’ contributions to the performance were limited to dancing, not singing — here’s why — but her entrance to the stage involved some of her signature pole dancing.

The Grammys Awards ceremony performance served as a teaser for an all-star tribute concert that will take place later this week and will air on CBS later this year. That performance will feature St. Vincent, Foo Fighters, Beck, Chris Martin, Alicia Keys, Mavis Staples, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, Gary Clark Jr. and more.

Watch the Grammys’ Prince tribute below.

FKA Twigs makes an incredible entrance to join Usher for the #GRAMMY's tribute to Prince pic.twitter.com/zRfkMKSBYR — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020