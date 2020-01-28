Long Neck – “Campfire”

Two years ago, Band To Watch honorees Long Neck released their really great full-band debut, Will This Do?, and they recorded its follow-up last year. It was set to come out on Tiny Engines in the spring, but after the label came under fire, Long Neck decided to part ways with them and release their sophomore album independently. They came to an agreement with their former label that they would leave with their album’s masters as long as they bought back the already-manufactured records at cost, so they are launching an Indiegogo fundraiser to get the money to do just that.

The album, World’s Strongest Dog, will be released in April, and it builds on and strengthens the anthemically earnest music that Lily Mastrodimos has been making with her band over the last few years. Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “Campfire,” a twinkling song about finding autonomy and independence for yourself, pretty apt considering the circumstances. It ends on a blisteringly bright note, a mantra that deserves to be sung to the rafters: “I want to build my own fire/ Cut peaches with my own knife/ And live better than a parasite/ And do more with my life.”

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Campfire”

02 “Cicada”

03 “Untitled”

04 “Birds”

05 “They Shoot Horses”

06 “Backseat”

07 “Slowly, Slowly”

08 “Broken Ring”

09 “MDP”

10 “Bad Words”

World’s Strongest Dog is out 4/10. You can preorder it through their Indiegogo fundraiser here.