Everything Is Recorded – “10:51 PM / THE NIGHT” (Feat. Berwyn & Maria Somerville)

A few years ago, Richard Russell unveiled his Everything Is Recorded project in which the XL Recordings co-founder flexed his naturally impressive curatorial talents across an EP and an album that brought in a lot of artists from the XL orbit to collaborate on songs that Russell had made.

Russell, who recently announced that he’d be releasing a memoir this spring, has just released a new Everything Is Recorded track called “10:51PM / THE NIGHT.” It features the London singer Berywn and the Irish musician Maria Somerville.

Listen to it below.