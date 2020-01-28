Bieber season returneth. It’s been more than four years since Justin Bieber, one of recent history’s most dominant pop stars, released Purpose, his last album. That LP went quadruple platinum in the US and launched three #1 hits. Since then, Bieber has scored still more chart-toppers by teaming up with other artists. And today, he announces the impending arrival of Changes, his fifth official studio album. It’s coming out in just a couple of weeks — on Valentine’s Day in fact. And Bieber has also unveiled the vast arena tour that’ll accompany the album.

The launch of Changes has, thus far, been pretty rocky. First single “Yummy,” not Bieber’s best, debuted at #2, failing to defeat Roddy Ricch’s viral hit “The Box” despite all sorts of music-business gamesmanship. When Bieber hosted a listening party for the album, it sounds like things got pretty weird; Bieber broke down in tears repeatedly and then excused himself because things were about to get “pretty freaky” with his wife. And yet this whole enterprise seems too big to fail. Today, Bieber has announced that the new album will arrive next month, and he’s also shared a second single: “Get Me,” a love-song duet with R&B singer Kehlani.

“Get Me” is a gasping, roiling R&B track about the euphoric disbelief of finding a connection with somebody else: “Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?/ Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances.” Like “Yummy,” it’s a straight-up love song that’s presumably inspired by Bieber’s new marriage. But “Get Me” works better as a song than “Yummy” does.

Musically, “Get Me” draws from both ’90s R&B — there are Fender Rhodes washes and DJ scratches — and Drake-style architectural moodiness. Drake co-producer Boi-1da co-produced the song alongside Juice WRLD/Lil Durk collaborator CVRE, rap hitmaker Vinylz, and Bieber’s regular right-hand man Poo Bear. All four producers have songwriting credits alongside Bieber and “Yummy” co-writer Noah Sammak. Bieber has always said that he’d rather sing R&B than straight-up pop music. Judging by the first two singles from Changes, he’s really doing it this time. Check out “Get Me” below.

Changes is out 2/14 on Def Jam. Bieber has also announced a vast tour that’ll take him across the arenas and even stadiums of North America this summer. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will open. Check out the dates here.