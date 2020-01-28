Caribou – “Never Come Back”

Canadian producer Dan Snaith revived his long-running Caribou project late last year with the singles “Home” and “You And I.” Exactly one month from today, he’s releasing his first new album in five years, Suddenly, a loose concept album about family and the sudden moments of dramatic change that can shape it. And today, he’s sharing another new track from it, “Never Come Back,” which just premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World.
“‘Never Come Back’ was the first track from Suddenly that I finished. It came together very quickly and was one of those tracks that is a lot fun to make,” Snaith says. “As soon as I landed on the main synthesizer chords and the repeated refrain the rest came together very quickly and naturally. I felt like it was my job to get out of the way and not over complicate or over think it. Sometimes the best pleasures are the simple ones.”
Like many of the songs on Suddenly, “Never Come Back” coalesces around repeated samples, offering a mechanical counterpoint to Snaith’s warmly organic vocals as the track slowly builds itself up into a persistent house-music thump. Listen to “Never Come Back” and check out Caribou’s upcoming tour dates below.
Suddenly is out 2/28 via Merge. Pre-order it here.