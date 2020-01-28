R.A.P. Ferreira – “Doldrums”

For years, Rory Ferreira released thoughtful, oblique, deeply impressive underground rap music under the name Milo. But in 2018, shortly after he released the excellent album Budding Ornithologists Are Weary Of Tired Analogies, Ferreira wrote on Twitter that “milo is officially finished.” Ferreira, true to his word, hasn’t released any more music under his Milo name. Instead, he’s got a new rap alter-ego. He’s now known as R.A.P. Ferreira, and he’s got a new album coming out soon.

Ferreira didn’t stop making music after Budding Ornithologists. Last year, Ferreira’s extended Ruby Yacht crew, released the album 37 Gems. And this spring, we’re getting the new album Purple Moonlight Pages, credited to R.A.P. Ferreira And The Jefferson Park Boys. Ferrera and Kenny Segal — the LA producer and Ruby Yacht members who made the great 2018 albums Hiding Places with billy woods and Back At The House with Hemlock Ernst — serve as executive producers. Open Mike Eagle and Mike Ladd put in guest appearances.

First single “Doldrums” has actually been up on Bandcamp for a couple of weeks, but I somehow missed it. It’s a lovely piece of ruminative, internalized rap music. Ferreira opens it up mumbling, “I wrote this outside of Wegman’s after they kicked me out for kicking too many rhymes.” The song has live piano and bass, and Kenny Segal mixed it and did the drum programming. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://afrolab9000.bandcamp.com/album/purple-moonlight-pages" target="_blank">purple moonlight pages by R.A.P. Ferreira</a>

Purple Moonlight Pages is out 3/6 on Ruby Yacht.