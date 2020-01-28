Guided By Voices – “Man Called Blunder”

Never ones to rest on their laurels, Guided By Voices are already following up last year’s trilogy of albums with a new one called Surrender Your Poppy Field. The prolific indie-rock veterans have already shared one track, “Volcano,” and today, we’re getting another.

New song “Man Called Blunder,” which premiered at the top of radio program The Big Takeover’s 5th anniversary show hosted by Jack Rabid yesterday, is a characteristically catchy fuzz-rocker with an urgent sense of forward momentum. Listen to it below.

Surrender Your Poppy Field is out 2/20 via Rockathon Records. Pre-order it here.